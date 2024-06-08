White Walkers Have A Huge Weakness - But Only Real Game Of Thrones Fans Know It

Throughout the run of "Game of Thrones," characters like Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) fought amongst themselves over the right to sit upon the Iron Throne of Westeros and control the Seven Kingdoms. What they all ignored, though, was the constant looming threat coming from the North, beyond the Seven Kingdoms proper ... the White Walkers and their army of wights, an enormous mass of undead victims who rise time and time again, no matter how many times they're "killed."

If you've seen the series from beginning to end, you know that White Walkers — the more powerful entities, as wights are essentially just corpses reanimated by the Walkers — only have a few weaknesses which are far and few between (more on those in just a moment). If you've read George R.R. Martin's original books, though, you know that White Walkers, much like vampires of lore, also stay hidden during the day and only emerge at night (in fact, they really only appear in the dead of night). Obviously, this isn't the case on the show; in the Season 2 finale "Valar Morghulis," Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) is horrified when, while traveling beyond the Wall, he sees a massive army of White Walkers and wights alike assembling in broad daylight.

It feels like this change was probably made to make sure that every single White Walker sequence wasn't interminably dark (though the series never shied away from things like that in later seasons), but let's discuss the weaknesses of the White Walkers for a moment. Besides the fact that they fear daylight in the novels, what else can defeat them — and why are they such legendary villains?