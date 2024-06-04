Pauley Perrette Reunites With NCIS Star (But It's Not What You Think)

It looks like Pauley Perrette still likes to hang out with some of her former "NCIS" co-stars — in spite of a conflict with former lead Mark Harmon that led to Perrette leaving the series in 2017.

Posting to her Instagram in June, Perrette posed with Brian Dietzen, who has played Jimmy Palmer on "NCIS" since its inception. The twosome met up with "Criminal Minds" star Kirsten Vangsness for a Sarah McLachlan concert at the Hollywood Bowl. "NO CRIME WAS COMMITTED HERE! just me and @briankdietzen and @kirstenvangsness at the @hollywoodbowl seeing the Amazing Icon @officialsarahmclachlan just beautiful," Perrette captioned the carousel. Dietzen and Vangsness both responded to the post with heart emojis and sent their love to the actress.

While this might not be the big "NCIS" reunion fans have been hoping for for years, it's a sign that Perrette hasn't severed all of her Hollywood ties completely. Still sporting the rainbow-colored hairstyle she took on in October 2023, it's clear that she's still having fun — even though acting doesn't seem to be a major part of her plans these days.