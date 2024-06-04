Pauley Perrette Reunites With NCIS Star (But It's Not What You Think)
It looks like Pauley Perrette still likes to hang out with some of her former "NCIS" co-stars — in spite of a conflict with former lead Mark Harmon that led to Perrette leaving the series in 2017.
Posting to her Instagram in June, Perrette posed with Brian Dietzen, who has played Jimmy Palmer on "NCIS" since its inception. The twosome met up with "Criminal Minds" star Kirsten Vangsness for a Sarah McLachlan concert at the Hollywood Bowl. "NO CRIME WAS COMMITTED HERE! just me and @briankdietzen and @kirstenvangsness at the @hollywoodbowl seeing the Amazing Icon @officialsarahmclachlan just beautiful," Perrette captioned the carousel. Dietzen and Vangsness both responded to the post with heart emojis and sent their love to the actress.
While this might not be the big "NCIS" reunion fans have been hoping for for years, it's a sign that Perrette hasn't severed all of her Hollywood ties completely. Still sporting the rainbow-colored hairstyle she took on in October 2023, it's clear that she's still having fun — even though acting doesn't seem to be a major part of her plans these days.
Pauley Perrette has mainly kept a low profile in recent years
Pauley Perrette has been keeping a low acting profile since her series "Broke" was cancelled in 2020. While she's very active on Instagram and does charity work, she proclaimed in 2020 that she's retired from the business.
"I finally and happily retired! And this is what I was looking forward to. My rules in life now are 'if my [rescue dogs] don't care, it's cool! I only answer to God and animals and plants now. WOOT!!!" the actress said in a statement posted to her X, formerly known as Twitter, account in October 2020. "Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful. I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I'm proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!) #Plants #RescuePets #Books," she explained in a July 2020 Tweet.
Since then, Perrette has appeared at multiple charity functions and red carpets, most recently at a charity event for the Los Angeles LGBT center in March. Though "NCIS" fans miss her, Perrette has moved on — and seems to be having the time of her life.