What Dick Van Dyke Looks Like Today (It's Unbelievable)
Making it to the age of 98 is quite an achievement. Doing it as well as Dick Van Dyke has is an accomplishment unto itself. As he approaches his centenary, the actor is spry, quick-witted, still making public appearances — even acting and tap-dancing — and, above all, looks terrific.
One of the last living actors from Disney's version of "Mary Poppins" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show," Van Dyke told Forbes in May that the key to a well-lived life is to kick your knees up and step in time. "I'm only about five months from 99, so I find it the legs — I would tell everybody who's getting old — get your legs together. If you're going to get around, you're alright, and that's what I'm working on," he said.
He added that the secret to life is staying on the move. "I put a book out years ago called 'Keep Moving,' so I still exercise every day. We try to go to the gym and do a little bit of light weight training and everything. I believe that's it — keeping moving." He's definitely continuing to locomote — and, as if all of that wasn't impressive enough, Van Dyke still hasn't turned in his SAG card yet.
Dick Van Dyke is still a working actor
Believe it or not, Dick Van Dyke is still a working actor. His most recent role had him tap dancing and acting up a storm on "Days of Our Lives" in 2023. He plays a man who initially cannot remember who he is, but is eventually revealed to be Timothy Robicheaux, who turns out to be the biological father of longtime series hunk John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Over the short, four-episode story arc, John and Timothy happily reunite. Timothy even gets to do a little bit of soft shoe with "Days" vet Doug Williams (Bill Hayes).
The role earned Van Dyke a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer on a Daytime Drama Series, causing him to break an incredible Daytime Emmy record as the oldest actor ever nominated in that category. Van Dyke also competed on "The Masked Singer" in 2023, and ended up being the first contestant eliminated.
Feted in the fall of 2023 by CBS in a prime-time special, the actor also maintains a YouTube channel, where he speaks out on political issues and even occasionally reads poetry. He's showing no signs of slowing down — surely an inspiration to anyone who's young at heart.