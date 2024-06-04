What Dick Van Dyke Looks Like Today (It's Unbelievable)

Making it to the age of 98 is quite an achievement. Doing it as well as Dick Van Dyke has is an accomplishment unto itself. As he approaches his centenary, the actor is spry, quick-witted, still making public appearances — even acting and tap-dancing — and, above all, looks terrific.

One of the last living actors from Disney's version of "Mary Poppins" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show," Van Dyke told Forbes in May that the key to a well-lived life is to kick your knees up and step in time. "I'm only about five months from 99, so I find it the legs — I would tell everybody who's getting old — get your legs together. If you're going to get around, you're alright, and that's what I'm working on," he said.

He added that the secret to life is staying on the move. "I put a book out years ago called 'Keep Moving,' so I still exercise every day. We try to go to the gym and do a little bit of light weight training and everything. I believe that's it — keeping moving." He's definitely continuing to locomote — and, as if all of that wasn't impressive enough, Van Dyke still hasn't turned in his SAG card yet.