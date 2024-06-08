All Dogs Go To Heaven's Behind-The-Scenes Tragedy Is Much Sadder Than The Film

Don Bluth's 1989 animated film "All Dogs Go to Heaven" may be a children's movie at its core, but it is packed with surprisingly adult moments and a generally darker tone than your typical kid-oriented project. As the title suggests, the film's main character is a dog named Charlie B. Barkin (voiced by Burt Reynolds), a German Shepherd with a shady reputation who is joined in his path to redemption by Anne-Marie (Judith Barsi), an orphan girl gifted with the ability to talk to animals. While its ending might not be the saddest in cinematic history, the movie packs a strong emotional punch not only for young viewers but arguably for adults as well.

Unfortunately, the behind-the-scenes events during the making of "All Dogs Go to Heaven" were far more tragic than the film's many tear-jerking moments. On July 27, 1988, more than a year before the movie premiered, Barsi and her parents, Joszef and Maria, were found dead in their San Fernando Valley, California, home, following an apparent murder-suicide. The young actor was only 10 years old. Allegedly, family patriarch Joszef shot his wife and daughter before pouring gasoline on their bodies and setting the house on fire. Joszef, who was described as an abusive husband and father, would then take his own life.

Aside from "All Dogs Go to Heaven," Judith Barsi appeared in 1987's "Jaws IV: The Revenge," which marked her film debut, and guested on a number of popular TV shows, including "Growing Pains" and "St. Elsewhere." She also did voice work in another memorable Bluth animated project prior to her passing.