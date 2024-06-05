Marvel Fans On Reddit Think That They've Figured Out Giancarlo Esposito's MCU Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is loaded with top-notch acting talent, from established entertainment favorites to Hollywood rising stars. Some actors have even played more than one character in the MCU. At the same time, there are still plenty of pop culture icons yet to appear in the sprawling franchise. For the longest time, Giancarlo Esposito's name was strangely missing from the MCU, with it only recently coming to light that the "Breaking Bad" and "Mandalorian" star will appear in "Captain America: Brave New World." Set images have leaked of Esposito in costume (via @Christo45951886 on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter), yet the question remains, who did he sign the dotted line to play?

Unsurprisingly, MCU fans have put their thinking caps on to theorize about Esposito's MCU character. Many on Reddit have come to believe that he's set to play mercenary Raul Bushman, who was name-dropped on "Moon Knight" as the one responsible for leaving Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) for dead and killing Abdallah El-Faouly (Usama Soliman). Esposito previously shared at the 2024 Phoenix Fan Fusion event that his character would be teased before heading to TV. It seems that "Brave New World" is the place for that tease, so could a second "Moon Knight" season be in the works with Esposito's Bushman as the main villain?

If Bushman is about to join the MCU, with Esposito behind him, no less, fans could be in for quite a violent spectacle between him and Spector — if their comic history is of any indication.