Jack Black Is Unrecognizable As Satan For A New Christmas Movie
Following his previous Christmas movie, 2006's "The Holiday" — where he was half of one of the most memorable holiday movie couples ever as Miles — Jack Black is dipping back into the Christmas spirit with a decidedly different project and character. Now fans can see him become unrecognizable as Satan on the set of the upcoming flick, "Dear Santa."
The movie, directed by Bobby Farrelly, is about a boy who sends a letter to Santa Claus. However, instead of writing "Dear Santa," he writes "Dear Satan," with hilarious chaos likely ensuing. Black definitely looks menacing as the Lord of Darkness. Another set picture from the @atlanta_filming Instagram account shows off more of the actual costume, with Black appearing to wear a dark red jacket with fur around the shoulders. He's also sporting black boots with chains wrapped around them, so he could make for a rather scary addition to the comedy.
Black has largely done animated roles lately, earning good reviews in particular for "Kung Fu Panda 4." But casting him as Satan feels pitch-perfect, as it's more along the lines of what he's done with his band Tenacious D in the past. "Dear Santa" currently doesn't have a release date, but it could potentially be a new fun film to watch during the holidays.
Dear Santa creates a Shallow Hal reunion
Jack Black posted his enthusiasm for getting to work on "Dear Santa" back in March 2023, when his casting was first announced. He took to Instagram to say, "So stoked to be making this movie with my old pals the Farrelly Bros. Laughed my ass off when I read the script. I think I was born to play this role? See you round Christmas time!"
Black previously worked with the Farrelly brothers on the 2001 movie, "Shallow Hal," a classic comedy that the actor now regrets filming. That movie has aged rather poorly due to its reliance on "jokes" at the expense of characters' weights, but it seems Black is willing to give the filmmaking duo another shot over 20 years later. "Dear Santa" will be directed by Bobby Farrelly alone, although Peter Farrelly did work on the screenplay. Hopefully, "Dear Santa" avoids too many problematic jokes that could put it in the same company as "Shallow Hal" for Black.
The film is also set to star other high-profile talent, including Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, and Post Malone. While it's unclear when audiences will be able to watch "Dear Santa," Black is staying plenty busy in the meantime. He'll soon voice Claptrap in the upcoming "Borderlands" movie, and he's set to play Steve in another video game film adaptation — "Minecraft." The devil works hard, but Jack Black works harder.