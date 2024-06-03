Jack Black Is Unrecognizable As Satan For A New Christmas Movie

Following his previous Christmas movie, 2006's "The Holiday" — where he was half of one of the most memorable holiday movie couples ever as Miles — Jack Black is dipping back into the Christmas spirit with a decidedly different project and character. Now fans can see him become unrecognizable as Satan on the set of the upcoming flick, "Dear Santa."

The movie, directed by Bobby Farrelly, is about a boy who sends a letter to Santa Claus. However, instead of writing "Dear Santa," he writes "Dear Satan," with hilarious chaos likely ensuing. Black definitely looks menacing as the Lord of Darkness. Another set picture from the @atlanta_filming Instagram account shows off more of the actual costume, with Black appearing to wear a dark red jacket with fur around the shoulders. He's also sporting black boots with chains wrapped around them, so he could make for a rather scary addition to the comedy.

Black has largely done animated roles lately, earning good reviews in particular for "Kung Fu Panda 4." But casting him as Satan feels pitch-perfect, as it's more along the lines of what he's done with his band Tenacious D in the past. "Dear Santa" currently doesn't have a release date, but it could potentially be a new fun film to watch during the holidays.