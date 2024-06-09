The Only Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of The Great Escape

Towards the beginning of "The Great Escape," the audience is reminded by Ramsey (James Donald) of the so-called "duty to escape" — that is to say, when a soldier is captured and sent to a prisoner-of-war camp, it is their responsibility to either escape or spend so much time trying to get away that they drain all of their enemy's resources in guarding them. Put in those terms, the titular escape, in which Hilts (Steve McQueen) and a ragtag team of prisoners attempt to break their way out of a German P.O.W. camp, seems rather a foregone conclusion.

Its escape attempt may be heavily fictionalized, but "The Great Escape" nonetheless won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The war film was nominated for one Academy Award for its editing and, together with "The Magnificent Seven" three years earlier, it catapulted Steve McQueen to superstardom. Although "The Great Escape" is set in the 1940s during World War II, it was made in 1963, which means that there are a couple of surviving actors from the production still with us. After losing David McCallum in 2023, there are just two former stars of "The Great Escape" left: John Leyton and William Russell.