Why Maleficent Isn't On Disney Plus In The US

Rather than simply remaking "Sleeping Beauty" — one of many animated Disney movies that surprisingly bombed way back when — in modern, live-action form, Disney took a different approach in 2014. This time around, the studio put the focus on the 1959 classic's main villain, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie, in one of her best movie roles), in a self-titled prequel film. The Robert Stromberg-directed fantasy feature did relatively well upon release, enduring as a fondly-remembered title from the 2010s. Unfortunately, for those hoping to watch it on Disney+, that's simply not possible.

Despite being a Disney production through and through, "Maleficent" isn't currently available to stream on Disney+ in the United States. The reason for this boils down to streaming rights agreements that likely date back to a time before Disney had its own platform to host its movies and TV shows. Starz secured the rights to the movie in an arrangement with Disney, so in respect to that deal, "Maleficent" is available to watch on that platform. Once this deal expires, it stands to reason that it'll return to the Disney+ library.

If nothing else, at least the second "Maleficent" movie is on the U.S. version of Disney's streaming platform.