William H. Macy Finds One Kind Of Hollywood Movie Offensive - 'It's Just Porn'

William H. Macy is a Hollywood legend — but there's one modern trend he really hates.

During an interview with "Ted Lasso" veteran Brett Goldstein on his podcast "Films to Be Buried With," Macy (per The Hollywood Reporter) went off on quite a tangent about violence in movies and how he feels that it's negatively impacting our society. "I think at the end of the day, one thing any story has to be is true," Macy began, speaking to Goldstein. "It's got to be true to the human experience. And I think the test is if you put it out there and a couple of million people see it, that most of them recognize the issue and it moves them."

So where does his stance on violence come in? Well, Macy kept going: "I guess the most obvious example — and I can see the will to live just fade from people when I get on this kick — but I think Hollywood is doing a lot of damage to the world with our portrayal of violence. It's not true, and it's not a good place to be lying when it comes to our portrayal of violence."

After saying that this stance has actually led to him losing work in the past — though he didn't specify — and he also mentioned an unnamed Western movie where he asked that the violence be dialed back quite a bit. "When I first started off, there were nine bodies on page four, and I lobbied for us to go back to the real West and not to Westerns," Macy said, before concluding, "Don't imitate films."