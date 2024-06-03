Why One Exorcist Movie's Cliffhanger Ending Is Even More Disappointing Now

Following the financial success of his Halloween reboot trilogy, director David Gordon Green had his eyes set on revitalizing the Exorcist franchise. Universal Pictures was all in on the filmmaker's vision for the spooky property, paying $400 million for the rights to three films. Green finally unveiled his legacy sequel-slash-reboot to the world with 2023's "The Exorcist: Believer." Despite ending on a major cliffhanger, the movie won't be getting a sequel. Instead, the studio is going in a different direction, roping in horror maverick Mike Flanagan for a brand new take on the franchise.

Flanagan, the steward behind films like "Doctor Sleep" and "Hush," is an apt creative to bring new life to The Exorcist. The filmmaker has never shied away taking on faith-oriented projects, with his miniseries "Midnight Mass" emerging as a great meditation on the subject. While it's exciting that the franchise is in capable hands, it's disappointing that the cliffhanger from "The Exorcist: Believer" won't be resolved.

While the ending of "The Exorcist: Believer" is complicated, the picture concludes with Katherine's (Olivia O'Neill) soul being taken to hell, with Angela (Lidya Jewett) emerging as the only survivor. While plot details for the "Believer" sequels are slim, it's clear that the intention would be to save Katherine's soul and bring her back from the clutches of the demons. With Flanagan now at the helm, audiences will see a brand-new story — which could be a good thing.