The Ending Of The Exorcist: Believer Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Exorcist: Believer"

After delivering a new "Halloween" trilogy that continued the legacy of the original film, writer-director David Gordon Green shifts to "The Exorcist" franchise to start a new era with "The Exorcist: Believer." The film — both a series reboot and a direct sequel to William Friedkin's 1973 horror classic — follows single father Victor (Leslie Odom Jr.) as his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) and her friend Katherine (Olivia O'Neil) become possessed by a demonic force. As the demon's grip on the girls tightens and they lose control of themselves, Victor and Katherine's parents are forced to face the reality that they're dealing with a powerful evil and must seek higher help. So they pull together the best group of people they can to perform an exorcism on the girls and expel this demon before it causes irreversible damage.

"The Exorcist: Believer" starts a new chapter in the iconic horror franchise but doesn't leave the characters and story of the original film behind. Ellen Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil from the original and there are plenty of little nods and references that longtime fans will enjoy. Yet "Believer" still manages to establish its own storyline through a new story of parents coming to grips with their faith and this horrifying force that's possessed their children. Plus the film's ending is full of gut-wrenching turns that leave the door open for the story to continue. Let's look at the ending of "The Exorcist: Believer" and delve into its potential.