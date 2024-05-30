What Is Pixar Fest, When Is It And How You Can Attend
A list of the legendary Pixar's movies ranked from worst to best is basically just a string of increasingly entertaining and touching animated films with a bunch of movie details only adults notice thrown in. The studio has pioneered animation technology and tugged heartstrings at a nearly equal rate over the years, so it's not exactly a surprise that people holding Pixar's output in high regard might want to celebrate its work.
What better way for fans to explore the untold truth of Pixar than to attend Pixar Fest — the beloved Disney event that focuses on all things ... well, Pixar? The 2024 event takes place in Disneyland Resort, where the Pixar Fest tagline — Celebration of Friendship and Beyond — joins forces with the park's usual charms in several ways. So, should you attend it? Can you attend it? And if so, is the event any good? Here's a quick collection of all the things you might want to know about Pixar Fest.
What is Disney's Pixar Fest?
Pixar Fest is one hotly anticipated event, especially since it's not an annual one. The 2024 Pixar Fest is only the second in Disneyland Resort's history. The first one was a special and extended celebration that took over the park from April 13, 2018 to September 3 of the same year. During this time, Pixar's visibility in the park increased substantially, ranging from the usual Disneyland fare (think special Pixar foods and parades) to the opening of the Pixar Pier in the Disney California Adventure park area.
While there's no word about another new area this time around, the 2024 event offers lots of similar goodness. Pixar Fest merchandise, food, drink, parties, parades, character greetings, and a vast night-time spectacle called Together Forever dominate Disneyland during Pixar Fest time, so if the visitor has any fondness for the studio's work in their heart, they're guaranteed to have a fun, immersive time.
When is Disney's Pixar Fest?
As mentioned earlier, Pixar Fest isn't a blink-and-you-miss-it thing. Granted, the 2024 iteration won't match the impressive April 13-September 3 length of the 2018 original. However, even if it's a few weeks shorter, Pixar Fest 2024 still provides months of a good time.
Disneyland Resort celebrates Pixar Fest 2024 from April 26 to August 4, so if you're planning to visit the park during the summer season, there's a decent chance that your timeline aligns with the event. If you want to plan ahead, Disneyland also has occasional special offers on its website. Be aware, however, that Pixar Fest is so loaded with experiences that certain entertainment events — such as the parades and meeting Pixar characters at Pixar Pier — only take place at certain hours, so it's worth checking the schedules of your favorite Pixar-adjacent activities well in advance to avoid disappointment.
Pixar Fest: What to Expect
The 2024 Pixar Fest offers the opportunity to run the full Pixar gamut. Day parades, elaborate light and pyrotechnic shows, and a Pixar-themed dance club are all part of the equation. Fantasyland Theatre is fully Pixar-themed and brimming with familiar characters, and the MagicBand+ wristbands offer numerous interactive Pixar experiences. If you want to grab a bite, you can take your pick from one of the many Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park eateries, which offer a number of special Pixar dishes during the event ... or just check out one of the half a dozen Pixar-inspired food stalls. Yes, you can order a small pizza with ratatouille toppings from a Gusteau's To-Go.
While there's no new Pixar Pier, this year's event introduces one major new fixture at the resort: the Pixar Place Hotel. The former Paradise Pier Hotel has been painstakingly reworked into an ode to all things Pixar, and can offer you an immersive Pixar experience without the need to even leave the building. Combine this with the resort's many Pixar-themed offerings and the vast amount of limited-time Pixar novelties and merchandise, and it's clear that Pixar Fest is exactly what it says on the tin: a lengthy, supersized celebration of the studio and its beloved characters.