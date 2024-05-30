What Is Pixar Fest, When Is It And How You Can Attend

A list of the legendary Pixar's movies ranked from worst to best is basically just a string of increasingly entertaining and touching animated films with a bunch of movie details only adults notice thrown in. The studio has pioneered animation technology and tugged heartstrings at a nearly equal rate over the years, so it's not exactly a surprise that people holding Pixar's output in high regard might want to celebrate its work.

What better way for fans to explore the untold truth of Pixar than to attend Pixar Fest — the beloved Disney event that focuses on all things ... well, Pixar? The 2024 event takes place in Disneyland Resort, where the Pixar Fest tagline — Celebration of Friendship and Beyond — joins forces with the park's usual charms in several ways. So, should you attend it? Can you attend it? And if so, is the event any good? Here's a quick collection of all the things you might want to know about Pixar Fest.