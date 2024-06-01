Teen Wolf's Infamous 'Nude Scene' Has Been Exposed - And It's Not What You Think
There's a brief scene at the end of "Teen Wolf" that could be misinterpreted as a cinematic nude moment you missed. After Scott Howard (Michael J. Fox) scores a free throw to win the high school basketball championship game for the Beavers, the camera cuts to a fan in the bleachers who seemingly celebrates by exposing himself. But while the shot has become infamous due to the perceived lewdness on display, it really isn't as salacious as its reputation would have you believe.
The "Never. Say. Die. The Story of Teen Wolf" documentary (via TikTok) reveals some interesting facts about the alleged flasher at the basketball game. A 2K scan of the movie reveals that the scene in question depicts a woman with her fly down, as opposed to a guy being inappropriate in public. Still, no one knew that at the time, as the actor's face isn't visible in the original release.
In the end, this scene appears to be nothing more than a clothing mishap, and it could be argued that the "Teen Wolf" movie franchise features far more questionable moments. Despite the nudity actually being non-existent, however, the scene still caused some headaches behind the scenes.
Why the 'nude' scene was left in Teen Wolf
"Teen Wolf" is aimed at teenagers and young adults, so it's understandable that the filmmakers didn't want to include any scenes that could even be perceived as nudity. That said, the film's editor, Lois Freeman-Fox, explained in the aforementioned documentary that she kept the shot in the final cut because she liked it. This opinion, however, wasn't shared by her colleagues.
"It was something that I found, and I just loved the movement of it, so I went ahead and put it in," she recalled. "I feel sorry that I did it now, because [director of photography] Tim [Suhrstedt] was so upset."
Of course, the shot has arguably benefited the film, as people are still talking about Michael J. Fox's cult comedy after all these years. Despite its aforementioned "questionable moments," "Teen Wolf" is an example of an '80s movie that still holds up today, so the filmmakers should feel proud about everything they accomplished. Besides, who doesn't love inspiring silly fan debates about whether something is nudity or not?