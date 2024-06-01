Teen Wolf's Infamous 'Nude Scene' Has Been Exposed - And It's Not What You Think

There's a brief scene at the end of "Teen Wolf" that could be misinterpreted as a cinematic nude moment you missed. After Scott Howard (Michael J. Fox) scores a free throw to win the high school basketball championship game for the Beavers, the camera cuts to a fan in the bleachers who seemingly celebrates by exposing himself. But while the shot has become infamous due to the perceived lewdness on display, it really isn't as salacious as its reputation would have you believe.

The "Never. Say. Die. The Story of Teen Wolf" documentary (via TikTok) reveals some interesting facts about the alleged flasher at the basketball game. A 2K scan of the movie reveals that the scene in question depicts a woman with her fly down, as opposed to a guy being inappropriate in public. Still, no one knew that at the time, as the actor's face isn't visible in the original release.

In the end, this scene appears to be nothing more than a clothing mishap, and it could be argued that the "Teen Wolf" movie franchise features far more questionable moments. Despite the nudity actually being non-existent, however, the scene still caused some headaches behind the scenes.