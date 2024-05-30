The Two Yellowstone Stars You Likely Didn't Know Are Married In Real Life

Fans can debate where Walker and Laramie rank among the best couples on "Yellowstone," but no one can deny that they have romantic chemistry. Of course, that's probably due to the fact that actors Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are an item in real life — and the pair even had a Western-themed wedding befitting their characters on the popular rancher drama.

According to Vogue, Bingham and Harrison started dating in 2023 and tied the knot shortly after. The ceremony took place at the bride's family farm in Dallas, as they wanted to honor their deep-rooted connection to the Lone Star State. Their celebrations even included a cowboy-themed cocktail night with a bar modeled after an Old West saloon. Walker and Laramie would be proud.

The couple also revealed that they had two engagements. The first one was a lowkey affair during a quiet night at home. However, when Bingham realized that he still had to get Harrison's dad's blessing, he proposed for a second a time over dinner. Harrison's old man clearly approved of their union, but the pair has her mom to thank for getting the romantic ball rolling.