The Two Yellowstone Stars You Likely Didn't Know Are Married In Real Life
Fans can debate where Walker and Laramie rank among the best couples on "Yellowstone," but no one can deny that they have romantic chemistry. Of course, that's probably due to the fact that actors Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are an item in real life — and the pair even had a Western-themed wedding befitting their characters on the popular rancher drama.
According to Vogue, Bingham and Harrison started dating in 2023 and tied the knot shortly after. The ceremony took place at the bride's family farm in Dallas, as they wanted to honor their deep-rooted connection to the Lone Star State. Their celebrations even included a cowboy-themed cocktail night with a bar modeled after an Old West saloon. Walker and Laramie would be proud.
The couple also revealed that they had two engagements. The first one was a lowkey affair during a quiet night at home. However, when Bingham realized that he still had to get Harrison's dad's blessing, he proposed for a second a time over dinner. Harrison's old man clearly approved of their union, but the pair has her mom to thank for getting the romantic ball rolling.
The couple can thank Hassie Harrison's mom for their romance
Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison didn't get together the traditional way. In the interview with Vogue, the latter revealed that her mom encouraged Bingham to give Harrison a call after learning that they ran in the same social circles but didn't actually know each other. The actor believes that fate brought them together.
"It's still a wonder to us to this day that our paths hadn't crossed sooner given all our shared connections back home," she said. "It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place."
Bingham and Harrison will reprise their "Yellowstone" characters this fall, as the second — and final — installment of Season 5 arrives in November. Sadly, they might not be joined by Kevin Costner, as the actor has seemingly hung up his cowboy hat. Costner hasn't ruled out playing John Dutton on "Yellowstone" again, but that situation is complicated and a return seems unlikely at this point.
If you want to read about more actors with romantic chemistry, check out these famous co-stars who really liked kissing each other.