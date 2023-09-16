Star Wars Characters Who Changed Their Lightsaber

The lightsaber was first described by Alec Guinness' Ben Kenobi as the weapon of a Jedi Knight: an elegant weapon for a more civilized age. In the era he refers to, Jedi would often tell their padawan learners that the weapon was their life. Despite this sage advice, plenty of great Jedi have gone on to lose their lightsabers, get new ones, or change them in some way. More "Star Wars" characters than you might realize have changed their lightsabers over the decades.

In the iconography of "Star Wars," a character is often defined by the weapon they use, down to the color of their lightsaber blade. What began as a binary between blue and red — good and evil — has expanded into a much more complicated world of two separate canons worth of lore. You don't need to dive headfirst into that just yet, though, since we've compiled a list of all the most important "Star Wars" characters who changed their lightsaber color or design. From movies to books and video games, we are taking the entire "Star Wars" story into consideration here to give a detailed brief on the weapons of the most powerful Force users in the galaxy.