The Forgotten Antonio Banderas Action Movie Flop Getting A Second Life On Netflix

Antonio Banderas has nothing if not range. Who else could convincingly portray a swashbuckling but anxious cat and a tough-as-nails authority figure all within the same decade, as he does in the "Shrek" cinematic universe and 2017's "Security?"

"Security" features Banderas as Eduardo "Eddie" Deacon, a brusque overnight mall security guard. Eddie's job seems uneventful, as it serves as a simple opportunity to reunite his family and finally put some food on the table. But it suddenly goes haywire when an adolescent arrives one storm-drenched night and promptly faints on Eddie's watch. She warns Eddie that "they're" coming, and it turns out the 11-year-old is on the run from a flock of mobsters that would do anything to claim revenge on her after she provides witness testimony against Charlie (Ben Kingsley), a gangland kingpin. The mall is now a hunting ground, and Eddie's expertise — accrued from years in the Marines — and his fellow security guards are all that's standing between Jamie (Katherine de la Rocha) and death.

The independently-released "Security" hit the the Netflix streaming chart on May 28, reaching the ninth place position thus far. While this is a high ranking for such a small independent feature, you can never count out Antonio Banderas when it comes to winning over audiences, and they've definitely expressed their pleasure in the action film.