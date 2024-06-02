AI Creates A Live-Action One Piece Trailer & It's Better Than The Netflix Version

Unlike most live-action adaptations of anime and manga properties, Netflix's "One Piece" received positive feedback from Rotten Tomatoes critics, so the show can be considered a winner. As such, the Straw Hat Crew will sail once again in "One Piece" Season 2, but fans who just can't wait for more seafaring adventures can pass the time by checking out an impressive AI-generated trailer that's arguably better than Netflix's live-action saga.

The trailer, which comes courtesy of YouTuber Keer Al, is an impressive recreation of the "One Piece" universe, featuring all of the colorful characters, cuddly creatures, and spirited high-seas adventures the franchise is synonymous with. The locations are especially impressive, and the creator's depiction of the gator Bananawani is pure reptilian nightmare fuel — so be warned if you're easily petrified.

Furthermore, some fans already prefer the AI-created trailer to the Netflix series, with YouTuber @bolbol95 writing, "This is better than Netflix [trashing] One Piece." With that in mind, let's gauge some of the other responses from impressed fans.