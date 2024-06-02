AI Creates A Live-Action One Piece Trailer & It's Better Than The Netflix Version
Unlike most live-action adaptations of anime and manga properties, Netflix's "One Piece" received positive feedback from Rotten Tomatoes critics, so the show can be considered a winner. As such, the Straw Hat Crew will sail once again in "One Piece" Season 2, but fans who just can't wait for more seafaring adventures can pass the time by checking out an impressive AI-generated trailer that's arguably better than Netflix's live-action saga.
The trailer, which comes courtesy of YouTuber Keer Al, is an impressive recreation of the "One Piece" universe, featuring all of the colorful characters, cuddly creatures, and spirited high-seas adventures the franchise is synonymous with. The locations are especially impressive, and the creator's depiction of the gator Bananawani is pure reptilian nightmare fuel — so be warned if you're easily petrified.
Furthermore, some fans already prefer the AI-created trailer to the Netflix series, with YouTuber @bolbol95 writing, "This is better than Netflix [trashing] One Piece." With that in mind, let's gauge some of the other responses from impressed fans.
Some One Piece fans prefer the AI trailer to the live-action show
The "One Piece" franchise has a rabid fan base that isn't shy about expressing its opinions. Given that some of these fans are difficult to please, Keer Al can feel proud knowing that their trailer received heaps of praise from many members of the community.
"It's awesome! Some of the sets don't surpass live action, but I have to say that the characters are magnificent for the most part," YouTube user @charlenec7945 posted in the video's comments section. A similar sentiment was echoed by @user-ru2yr7rs7v, who agrees that it's better than the real live-action series, stating. "I hope Netflix watches the video."
Meanwhile, @franciscoalcantara3143 noted that the trailer looks like an expensive production. "This short video cost millions of [dollars]," they wrote. Perhaps responses like this will inspire Netflix to integrate more AI into "One Piece" Season 2, though it's more likely that the streamer will continue using the winning formula that made the first installment such a massive success.
