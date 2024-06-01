Why Topher Grace Allegedly Avoided The Rest Of That '70s Show Cast

Content warning: this article contains mentions of sexual assault

The continuity mistake-riddled "That '70s Show" is a series about a lot of things, first and foremost being friendship. The beloved sitcom centers on a group of friends growing up in the titular decade, getting up to all kinds of hijinks before they have to grow up and face the real world. Naturally, the actors behind the kids who frequent the Forman family basement do an excellent job of selling their characters' camaraderie throughout the series. However, it has been said that Eric Forman himself, Topher Grace, wasn't nearly as chummy with his castmates in real life.

In a report by In Touch Weekly, an unnamed source shared that Grace didn't spend a lot of time with his co-stars behind the scenes. "Topher was focused on the work and didn't have time for his castmates' fun and games," they said, explaining the potential reason for his supposed self-imposed isolation. They claim that Steven Hyde actor Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of raping two women in 2003, was the potential catalyst. Positing that Grace kept his distance from the high-profile trial, unlike co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, they commented, "He kept out of it, which was wise given the guilty verdict and harsh sentencing. Topher may have had the intuition that things were not going to go well for Danny."

Though he doesn't mention Masterson or any other cast members by name, Grace has spoken on his hesitation to befriend his "That '70s Show" co-stars, adding a bit of context to this situation.