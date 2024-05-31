South Park's Ozempic Episode Took A Shot At Lizzo - Her Reaction Shocked Even Her

It definitely seems like "South Park" is commenting on the quality of Lizzo's music. At various points in the special, individuals who listen to her songs defecate out of their ears. Still, the inclusion of Lizzo in "South Park: The End of Obesity" was a means to an end, namely offering a broader commentary on the state of the American healthcare industry.

One surprisingly poignant quote in the Paramount+ special comes from Cartman: "Rich people get Ozempic, poor people get body positivity." Unless someone has diabetes, they have to pay an excessive amount for Ozempic. This is true in the real world, where a 30-day supply of the drug can cost roughly $1,000 out of pocket. Of course, wealthy individuals can just pay for it, but people like Cartman and his mom can't afford that every month. Therefore, they're told to listen to Lizzo and just accept their bodies for what they are. Such sentiments are commonly shared in Lizzo's songs, like these "Exactly How I Feel" lyrics: "Love me or hate me / Ooh I ain't changing / And I don't give a f***, no."

Body positivity is great, but there's no denying that people should still have access to the things that could improve their health. Plus, it's never good when rich folks hoard resources for themselves, as there have been Ozempic shortages in the real world where individuals with diabetes (i.e. people who actually needed the drug) had trouble accessing it. The Lizzo jokes in the new "South Park" special are amusing, but the primary target is the American healthcare industry, which certainly deserves more scorn than a singer.