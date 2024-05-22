South Park Reveals Cartman's New Look & Twitter Is Shocked
Cartman (voiced by Trey Parker) is looking very different, and there's a good reason why. "South Park" is returning this week with a brand new special, this time tackling the Ozempic craze that's taken America by storm. Titled "The End of Obesity," the upcoming special satirizes the anti-diabetic medication Semaglutide and its effects on the town of South Park. The medication is more commonly known by its brand names, Ozempic and Rybelsus. In addition to managing Type 2 diabetes, the medication also has weight loss effects, which has made it extremely popular over the last few years. Cartman is hopping on the bandwagon, as a brand-new image from the "South Park" special shows the pudgy pre-teen in a slimmer state.
First look at Cartman using Ozempic in the 'SOUTH PARK: THE END OF OBESITY' special.
Releasing May 24 on Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/Zs0zvwGtuU
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 22, 2024
In the pic, Cartman looks radically different and healthier than he did before. Characters in "South Park" have been bullying Cartman because of his weight and eating habits since the show's inception, so it will be interesting to see what his friends have to say about his transformation. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, are unsurprisingly shocked by his new look. "I was not mentally prepared to see skinny Cartman imma keep it a buck with yall," shared @itsNXCTIS.
"I'm afraid to know what a thin cartman will look like," shared @Basakai. Others can't believe that the character in the image is Cartman, with @RealMona_ writing, "the way it looks like a completely different kid dressing up as Eric lmao."
Will Cartman stay on Ozempic for the rest of the show?
Targeting and satirizing Ozempic is a no-brainer, as there are advertisements for the product everywhere. The trailer above also highlights how the special will take a swing at the current state of the American healthcare system. While Cartman does look great, this isn't the first time the show has switched up the character's depiction — "South Park" fans were notably divided on how adult Cartman has come across. Something that's on the mind of fans is if Cartman's look will stick for future episodes or specials. "Hmmmm, wonder if they'll keep his character that way lol," asked @luciandavid33. Most fans seem to agree that Cartman's transformation is temporary. "He's definitely gonna crash out at the end of the episode," speculated @seb6s.
@JAMnit_JAM has a surprisingly interesting (and realistic) theory about how Cartman's weight will return. "Lemme guess ... at the end Randy gives him Tegridy weed then he gets the munchies at KFC and regains his weight then Kyle calls him a fatass and Cartman says 'I hate you guys,'" the fan theorized. Considering one of the best episodes of "South Park" focuses on Cartman's love for KFC, it's probable that something like this could happen in the special. While we don't know if Cartman will stick to his new look forever, one thing is for certain: The upcoming special will be one of the best Cartman-centric episodes of all time.
"South Park: The End of Obesity" streams on Paramount+ on May 24.