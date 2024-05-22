South Park Reveals Cartman's New Look & Twitter Is Shocked

Cartman (voiced by Trey Parker) is looking very different, and there's a good reason why. "South Park" is returning this week with a brand new special, this time tackling the Ozempic craze that's taken America by storm. Titled "The End of Obesity," the upcoming special satirizes the anti-diabetic medication Semaglutide and its effects on the town of South Park. The medication is more commonly known by its brand names, Ozempic and Rybelsus. In addition to managing Type 2 diabetes, the medication also has weight loss effects, which has made it extremely popular over the last few years. Cartman is hopping on the bandwagon, as a brand-new image from the "South Park" special shows the pudgy pre-teen in a slimmer state.

First look at Cartman using Ozempic in the 'SOUTH PARK: THE END OF OBESITY' special. Releasing May 24 on Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/Zs0zvwGtuU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 22, 2024

In the pic, Cartman looks radically different and healthier than he did before. Characters in "South Park" have been bullying Cartman because of his weight and eating habits since the show's inception, so it will be interesting to see what his friends have to say about his transformation. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, are unsurprisingly shocked by his new look. "I was not mentally prepared to see skinny Cartman imma keep it a buck with yall," shared @itsNXCTIS.

"I'm afraid to know what a thin cartman will look like," shared @Basakai. Others can't believe that the character in the image is Cartman, with @RealMona_ writing, "the way it looks like a completely different kid dressing up as Eric lmao."