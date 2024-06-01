The Real-Life Legal Issues Of Blue Bloods Star Tom Selleck, Explained

Tom Selleck is synonymous with playing cops in popular TV shows, so it's understandable why some viewers might assume that he's a model citizen who embodies the moral fabric of his upstanding characters. After all, he's one of the lead stars of "Blue Bloods," a show some critics have accused of being "copaganda" for seemingly loving the law too much. However, playing convincing cops on the small screen wasn't enough to prevent the actor from having to hand over some serious money to the Calleguas Water District after allegedly being naughty in 2015.

According to NBC News, Selleck was ordered to pay $21,685,55 after he allegedly hired a private company to take money from a fire hydrant and deliver it to his ranch in Hidden Valley. Unfortunately, his ranch wasn't hidden enough, as a private investigator uncovered the delivery plot and Selleck was subsequently sued as a result. It's believed that the "Blue Bloods" alum received 12 deliveries dating back to 2013, made worse by the fact that they occurred during a drought.

No criminal charges were filed against Selleck, and the case was settled out of court. However, the actor might not have known he was in the wrong at all, so let's not judge him harshly quite yet.