Did Christopher Nolan Secretly Introduce Deathstroke In The Dark Knight Rises?

Even though director Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy is overrated according to a growing number of fans, it's hard to argue that it doesn't boast some impressive villains. The late Heath Ledger's take on the Joker has become the stuff of comic book movie legend, and performances from Cillian Murphy as Scarecrow and Aaron Eckhart as Two-Face, for instance, are widely-adored. According to one fan theory, though, a legendary Batman rogue might have appeared in plain sight in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," only for next to no one to notice.

At the start of the film, Bane (Tom Hardy, who had an unexpected source of inspiration for the character) springs a trap on a CIA plane, taking down several operatives from the organization. One such individual is Bill Wilson (Aiden Gillen). According to the film's novelization, many online claim he is actually Slade "Deathstroke" Wilson, with Bill simply being an alias. Others like @supes on TikTok and u/housepainterr on Reddit have brought up a supposed document pertaining to Wilson, which features Slade as an alias and Bill Wilson as a codename. However, it has since come to light that this document isn't from an official source and is nothing more than a hoax, meaning the theory that Bill and Deathstroke are one and the same doesn't have much evidence aside from their shared surname.

Unsurprisingly, this Deathstroke idea isn't the only secret villain theory to spring from the Dark Knight trilogy.