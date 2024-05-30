The Weird Life With Derek Controversy, Explained

The year was 2005. "That's So Raven" and "Kim Possible," some of the best Disney Channel shows of all time, were knocking it out of the park with their immense popularity and the House of Mouse wanted to keep things rolling by incorporating some Canadian programming into its wholesome, kid-friendly lineup.

Thus, "Life with Derek" entered the mainstream picture. From 2005-2009, for four seasons and 70 episodes, the teen comedy entertained viewers with typical family sitcom hijinks, with step-siblings Casey McDonald (Ashley Leggat) and Derek Venturi (Michael Seater) forced to co-exist under the same roof after their parents marry. Easier said than done, of course! For four years, "Life with Derek" captivated viewers with standard sitcom shenanigans that constantly befell the step siblings. Each episode was a raucous knee-slapper! After the series went off the air in 2009 all viewers could remember and think about was ... the incredibly awkward and palpable themes of incest that loomed every time Leggat and Seater appeared on screen together.

No, seriously. Go anywhere on the internet. Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, once you look up "Life with Derek," you'll suddenly be bombarded with incest theories. The subtext on the show is the only thing fans remember of the show. In fact, not only was it was so strong that it's still talked about to this day, it got to the point that even the show's stars are acknowledging it.