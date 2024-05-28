What Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Immortan Joe Looks Like Under The Mask

After spending ages in development, director George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" has ridden to the big screen with plenty of action and high-octane adventure in tow. The film fills in the blanks of Furiosa's (Anya Taylor-Joy) origin following the heroine's introduction in the behind-the-scenes troubles-plagued "Mad Max: Fury Road" from 2015. As a prequel, it's no surprise that "Furiosa" also features a handful of other "Fury Road" characters, adding a bit of context to their stories as well. Among the most notable is the imposing villain Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), whose face is largely obscured by his now-familiar toothed respiratory mask.

Unfortunately, for those who've waited years to properly see Joe's face and hoped "Furiosa" would be the place for such a sight, it offers no such visual. For his scenes in the film, he appears identical to his "Fury Road" self. At the very least, in the 2015 feature, some of his face is shown when Furiosa (Charlize Theron) uses a harpoon to rip his mask off along with his lower jaw, nose, and throat. The "Fury Road" prequel comic isn't much help, either, simply showing a younger Joe — known then as Colonel Joe Moore — wearing military gear, makeshift armor, and a more traditional gas mask.

Until the "Mad Max" series properly reveals Immortan Joe's full face, at least fans can use the faces of the actors behind him to piece together what he could look like beneath the mask.