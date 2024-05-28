What Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Immortan Joe Looks Like Under The Mask
After spending ages in development, director George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" has ridden to the big screen with plenty of action and high-octane adventure in tow. The film fills in the blanks of Furiosa's (Anya Taylor-Joy) origin following the heroine's introduction in the behind-the-scenes troubles-plagued "Mad Max: Fury Road" from 2015. As a prequel, it's no surprise that "Furiosa" also features a handful of other "Fury Road" characters, adding a bit of context to their stories as well. Among the most notable is the imposing villain Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), whose face is largely obscured by his now-familiar toothed respiratory mask.
Unfortunately, for those who've waited years to properly see Joe's face and hoped "Furiosa" would be the place for such a sight, it offers no such visual. For his scenes in the film, he appears identical to his "Fury Road" self. At the very least, in the 2015 feature, some of his face is shown when Furiosa (Charlize Theron) uses a harpoon to rip his mask off along with his lower jaw, nose, and throat. The "Fury Road" prequel comic isn't much help, either, simply showing a younger Joe — known then as Colonel Joe Moore — wearing military gear, makeshift armor, and a more traditional gas mask.
Until the "Mad Max" series properly reveals Immortan Joe's full face, at least fans can use the faces of the actors behind him to piece together what he could look like beneath the mask.
Lachy Hulme's face is the one beneath Immortan Joe's mask
In "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," Immortan Joe is brought to life by actor Lachy Hulme who, unsurprisingly, looks nothing like his ghastly big screen counterpart. Hulme — known for such productions as "The Matrix Revolutions," "Offspring," and another George Miller film, "Three Thousand Years of Longing," to name a few — boasts neat dark brown hair, a healthy complexion, and facial hair. In fact, the only feature he and the villain have in common is their piercing blue eyes. When Joe makes his franchise debut in "Mad Max: Fury Road," the aged, decaying warlord is portrayed by the late, great Hugh Keays-Byrne – one of several "Mad Max" actors you might not know passed away. He too looked nothing like the ruthless Wasteland resident.
As if Joe's intricate costume and obscured face don't make it hard enough to distinguish Hulme and Keays-Byrne's takes on the character, the former also went above and beyond to do right by the role and honor his predecessor's performance. "I said, 'Well, somebody needs to step up for Hugh. Someone needs to honour this great man. I can do it. I can do the voice. And it's all in the eyes,'" Hulme told Empire, recalling that Miller nearly settled for a body double for the part. The actor actually pulled double-duty in the prequel, portraying Rizzdale Pell as well.
Between Anya Taylor-Joy's work as Furiosa (which she says traumatized her) and Lachy Hulme's take on Immortan Joe, it's safe to say "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is two for two in the recast department. Time will tell if Joe is recast for a third time down the road and if that actor will have the chance to show his unmasked face to the world.