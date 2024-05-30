An Avengers: Infinity War Mistake Ruins Marvel's Most Tragic Marvel Death

"Avengers: Infinity War" was the first of two movies — the other being the often confusing "Avengers: Endgame" — to honor the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout its first decade. It brings together all the established characters one would want to see, including some with more meaning than you realized, in an epic battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his minions. But despite being a celebration of the MCU's tenure up to that point, "Infinity War" doesn't shy away from a tragic ending. With Thanos' collection of the six Infinity Stones and a snap of his fingers, half of all life in the universe is destroyed. Numerous heroes fall in an emotionally devastating sequence, though one of the saddest demises is hampered by a VFX flub.

The death of Spider-Man (Tom Holland, who was never the same after becoming the Marvel hero) beside his mentor, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), is heartwrenching as he pleads for his life before turning to dust. However, a small detail pointed out by @MadvocateYT on X, formerly known as Twitter, adds a bit of humor to the moment. Tony Stark's hand is on Peter Parker's shoulder before disintegrates, and once he does so, the hand seems to inhumanly slide away. They posit that the hand was rendered as a PNG file and simply translated out of the frame. Once you notice it, it's hard not to spot it upon repeat viewings.

Even though this might diminish the impact of this scene in the eyes of some fans, Holland looks back on it fondly.