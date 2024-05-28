Ursula Is The Victim: This Boss Mom's Little Mermaid Hot Take Changes Everything

"The Little Mermaid" revisionism has started, and we're totally here for it. Disney's animated classic, which received a live-action remake that had X, formerly known as Twitter, in tears, has always been considered a traditional story about good vs evil. In the franchise, naive mermaid Ariel makes a deal with the "evil" sea witch Ursula to become human so she can find true love with the handsome Eric. The film paints Ursula as a villain, but a viral TikTok hot take has us second guessing if Ariel is the one who bamboozled the sea dweller.

TikTok user @otakoyakisoba recently shared a video of a mom explaining that Ursula is simply a businesswoman who explicitly laid out the terms and conditions of the titular little mermaid's transformation. She presents an empathetic view of Ursula, a woman who was just trying to get things done.

@otakoyakisoba Mama LuLu's hot take on The Little Mermaid movie. @Mama LuLu ♬ original sound – otakoyakisoba

"But Ariel signed the contract," she boldly says. "The crab warned her. [Flounder] warned her. And also the sexy father warned her," she says, making it clear that Ariel knew exactly what she was signing up for. She even points out that Ursula sings "Poor Unfortunate Souls" (a song that was updated for the 2023 live action remake) before Ariel agrees, signaling that the sea witch explicitly outlines just how bad things could get for the little mermaid. Despite Ursula's explicit and transparent warnings, Ariel still agreed to sign the contract — so it's unfair of her to cry victim after the fact, blaming Ursula for her own poor decision-making skills.