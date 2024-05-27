Actors Who Spoiled The Ending Of Their Movies

Most people don't enjoy spoilers before they watch a movie. Sure, sometimes it's nice to have the reassurance that your favorite character will make it to the end of a trilogy, or that the Easter egg you've been waiting for will pop up, but usually people want to see a movie without knowing what's going to happen. That's especially true when it comes to the ending.

Moviemakers and audiences alike often come together to keep spaces spoiler free for the first several weeks a film is in theaters. A great example is the campaign of secrecy that began before the release of "Avengers: Infinity War," started by the Russo Brothers in a now-deleted tweet. Archived by BBC, the post included a photo asking fans to keep spoilers at bay, just as they had by letting "only a handful of people know the film's true plot." To discourage the spread of spoilers online, the directors and cast used the hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence. Fans took to the message well, resharing the post and using the hashtag to discourage rotten apples from spoiling the movie.

While the Russo Brothers asked fans to refrain from posting spoilers online, sometimes it's the actors who accidentally spill the beans. We're pulling back the curtain and sharing the actors who spoiled the ending of their movies. If you haven't seen these movies, you might want to watch them first, as this article might (unintentionally) spoil an ending for you.