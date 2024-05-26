One Game Of Thrones Scene Was Too Gross For The Cast

"Game of Thrones" has a lot of really disgusting scenes scattered throughout its eight seasons, but one from the pilot was so gross in real life that it made both the actors and the crew sick.

According to James Hibberd's oral history "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon," which interviews essentially everyone who was ever involved with "Game of Thrones," the scene where Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and his sons find a stag carcass in the woods near Winterfell was so gross that people vomited ... because the show used a real dead stag rather than a prop. As Daniel Minahan, who directed a few episodes of Season 1 (though not the pilot), recalls, "There was a scene where they opened up the stomach of a stag [when the Starks find the direwolves in the reshot version of the first episode]. They did it for real, and it releases this horrible smell. All the actors—the boys—threw up."

Tim Van Patten, who did direct the series premiere, confirmed Minahan's report: "That is a fact. Instead of using a taxidermy stag and then cutting to show some organ meats, we had an actual dead stag. It was bloated and filled with gas. We did everything in the scene up to opening up the stag's belly. Then we got to that moment when we drive the knife into it. Nobody was expecting this: The entrails fell out, and the odor sent the crew scrambling and vomiting."