Night Court Season 3's Big Cast Member Exit, Explained

For the second time in three seasons, the "Night Court" cast is going to hit the airwaves for a fresh slate of episodes sans a main character. Via her Instagram, India de Beaufort — who plays Olivia Moore on the series — announced she won't be back for Season 3. "For the last two years I have had the immense privilege of driving onto the WB lot and walking onto a stage filled with the most hard working, loving and talented cast and crew that comedy has to offer," she said, adding that while she's celebrating the sitcom's Season 3 pick-up with the cast and crew, "I will miss the honor of being in their brilliant company, but my god. That was fun. My time at 'Night Court' has come to an end."

De Beaufort thanked Warner Brothers and NBC for the opportunity to play Olivia, as well as the production company and all the writers, producers, members of the cast and crew, and directors. De Beaufort closed by saying, "My favorite thing about this business is how often old friends appear in new places; that'll be a day I look forward to greatly."

The actor didn't give a reason as to why she's leaving the series, but she isn't the only main player who's left "Night Court" since it began airing.