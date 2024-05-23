Night Court Season 3's Big Cast Member Exit, Explained
For the second time in three seasons, the "Night Court" cast is going to hit the airwaves for a fresh slate of episodes sans a main character. Via her Instagram, India de Beaufort — who plays Olivia Moore on the series — announced she won't be back for Season 3. "For the last two years I have had the immense privilege of driving onto the WB lot and walking onto a stage filled with the most hard working, loving and talented cast and crew that comedy has to offer," she said, adding that while she's celebrating the sitcom's Season 3 pick-up with the cast and crew, "I will miss the honor of being in their brilliant company, but my god. That was fun. My time at 'Night Court' has come to an end."
De Beaufort thanked Warner Brothers and NBC for the opportunity to play Olivia, as well as the production company and all the writers, producers, members of the cast and crew, and directors. De Beaufort closed by saying, "My favorite thing about this business is how often old friends appear in new places; that'll be a day I look forward to greatly."
The actor didn't give a reason as to why she's leaving the series, but she isn't the only main player who's left "Night Court" since it began airing.
De Beaufort isn't the only cast member to leave the series
India de Beaufort isn't the only regular cast member to leave this rebooted version of "Night Court" mid-run. Kapil Talwalkar, who played Neil on the program, left between Season 1 and Season 2. His character disappeared from the courtroom, even though he was set to have a romance with Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch).
It hasn't been all bad news for the show, though. Nyambi Nyambi joined the cast as Wyatt Shaw in the middle of the second season, taking on Neil's old duties. Unlike Neil, he's a divorced father of two who's way too overprotective, which sparks Abby's freewheeling side.
There's no word at press time as to who might replace Olivia in the courtroom to keep laying down that "Night Court" law, but it took the previous incarnation of the sitcom several seasons to strike upon the right blend of actors and characters. And since it's based on a real night court, it's only natural to have an influx and outflux of characters. Time will tell if Season 3 is that magic number.