The Hardest Sex Scene Of The Fifty Shades Trilogy According To Dakota Johnson

The "Fifty Shades" film trilogy skyrocketed Dakota Johnson to worldwide fame — but she also says that filming these notoriously steamy scenes was really tricky. One sequence in particular was, apparently, quite difficult.

In a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, Johnson answered some rapid-fire questions from interviewer Alex Warner, including which sex scene was the biggest challenge to shoot. According to Johnson, one in the third film, "Fifty Shades Freed," was especially challenging — specifically, a scene where her character Anastasia Steele and her then-husband Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) are experimenting with blindfolds and handcuffs.

"The most difficult one by far—I think in all three movies—was a sex scene in the third film where I was handcuffed with my arms and legs to the gate," Johnson told the outlet. "It's like a fence thing that comes down. And I was blindfolded. And it was kind of shocking, because I didn't realize that no matter how prepared or rehearsed I was, when your senses are taken away like that, you can't control the way your nervous system will react. So it was really tricky to navigate that scene. It was kind of difficult." This makes perfect sense; there's really no good way to prepare for a scene like that, although Johnson revealed elsewhere in the interview that she and Dornan did have a way of making these difficult scenes a little easier.