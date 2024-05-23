Peter Pan Is A Horror Movie Monster Now & Reddit Isn't Holding Back

After "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" opened the floodgates of horror movies based on classic children's stories, Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios have turned their attention to yet another planned installment in the Twisted Childhood Universe. "Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare" joins the previously-announced "Pinocchio: Unstrung" and "Bambi: The Reckoning," reimagining Pan (Martin Porlock) as a monstrous villain who steals souls to maintain his immortality, trapping his victims' spirits in a no doubt creepy version of Neverland.

The news of this monstrous take on Peter Pan has caused plenty of discussion on Reddit, with some users outright dismissing "Neverland Nightmare" as a cash-in motivated by "Peter Pan's" entry in the realm of public domain. "Pan entered the public domain at the beginning of 2024. Folks, be prepared for a whole bunch of Peter Pan crap coming out of the woodwork," u/joshi38 wrote. "Can this SNL parody of an idea be put to rest already? It was never clever or edgy to begin with," u/GoldNMocha added, expressing their frustration. "Children's tales are VERY horror adjacent," u/Hoonta-Of-Hoontas wrote. "But those adapting them into horror don't understand and turn them into slashers instead."

Likely because of the perceived unoriginality of the concept, some redditors predicted that "Neverland Nightmare" won't be a great success story. "Well this is gonna be s***, innit," u/Jackielegs43 opined. "People really gotta stop giving these movies attention," u/stuffedpanda21 wished. Going by these comments and more, it seems that Reddit isn't exactly impressed with the "Blood and Honey" team's dark Peter Pan.