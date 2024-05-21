Rumours Review: A Funny, Sometimes Foggy Commentary On Global Leaders [CANNES 2024]

A send-up of the political elite packed with IR nerd humor in which the members of the G7 face off against a bunch of bog bodies that have been resurrected as a result of an ill-advised photo op? You could not draft a logline more tailor-made for this critic if you tried. "Rumours" is what you might call a gentle political satire, one that lightly ribs its protagonists rather than fully eviscerating them as we would see in great satire series "Veep" or "The Thick of It." Like many high-concept satire movies, it works best in its first act when it's still setting everything up, then it loses steam when it's not quite sure where to go with the idea. The end result is an uneven yet still entertaining satirical romp, bolstered by engaging performances from its top-notch cast.

As is their tradition, the members of the Group of Seven or G7 (that is, the leaders of the most powerful democratic countries as decided in the late-20th century — the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Japan) have period summits to discuss the biggest issues of the day. In "Rumours," they've gathered to write a preliminary addressing the current crisis — they leave it at that. We never really learn what the true crisis is.

Although they're all the highest-ranking politicians of their respective countries, they're also not without their own personal drama. U.K. Prime Minister Cardosa Dewindt (Nikki Amuka-Bird) is trying to stay professional despite her fling with the brooding Canadian Prime Minister Maxime Laplace (Roy Dupuis) at their previous summit. German Chancellor Hilda Ortmann (Cate Blanchett) has a crush of her own. American President Edison Wolcott (Charles Dance) battles against his own limitations due to his advanced age. And Italian Prime Minister Antonio Lamorte (Rolando Ravello) ... well, he's just happy to have been included.

Even the title seems to allude to their interpersonal drama, apparently named after the album "Rumours" by Fleetwood Mac, which was released in a period when the entire band was cheating on one another. But the politicians' problems go from personal to apocalyptic when the bog bodies that were recently uncovered nearby (and propped up so that the leaders could pose next to them with shovels, naturally) unexpectedly spring to life, presumably as a harbinger of doom for all involved.