Chris Pratt Angered Garfield Fans With 4 Words

While Star-Lord's MCU future is somewhat uncertain, Chris Pratt is ready for his next blockbuster role. Back in 2021, "Garfield" fans were split over Pratt's casting as the iconic lethargic orange cat. Despite substantial fan outcry, production moved forward on "The Garfield Movie," with Pratt occupying the lead role. While there's considerable anticipation for the feline's upcoming cinematic adventure, some still have beef with Pratt being cast in the titular role — especially after his recent comments. While promoting the film during a chat with Comicbook.com, Pratt managed to get "Garfield" fans riled up with four simple, but sacrilegious words. "I don't like lasagna," Pratt said, adding that he finds the Italian pasta dish overrated.

While Pratt's allowed to have his own preferences, his comments naturally annoyed Garfield fans as the feline's one true passion and love in life is lasagna. "Then the long flat noodles and then the little white cheese ends up being cold and there's not enough sauce," Pratt continued, adding, "I'm not a fan." It turns out that "Garfield" advocates aren't fans of Pratt's comments, so they took to social media to roast him. "As a lover of lasagna and Garfield, you should not have got that job I feel sick," shared X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @TonyFraser4.

"y'all had one job to get a voice actor that loves lasagna and hates mondays," wrote @cosmepolitics. Some fans are surprisingly riled up about Pratt's comments, with @TimBuhrs writing, "Shameful Christopher... May your taste buds forever wander in the barren wasteland of non-layered food, where the golden cat's heavenly embrace remains but a distant dream."