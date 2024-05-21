Chris Pratt Angered Garfield Fans With 4 Words
While Star-Lord's MCU future is somewhat uncertain, Chris Pratt is ready for his next blockbuster role. Back in 2021, "Garfield" fans were split over Pratt's casting as the iconic lethargic orange cat. Despite substantial fan outcry, production moved forward on "The Garfield Movie," with Pratt occupying the lead role. While there's considerable anticipation for the feline's upcoming cinematic adventure, some still have beef with Pratt being cast in the titular role — especially after his recent comments. While promoting the film during a chat with Comicbook.com, Pratt managed to get "Garfield" fans riled up with four simple, but sacrilegious words. "I don't like lasagna," Pratt said, adding that he finds the Italian pasta dish overrated.
While Pratt's allowed to have his own preferences, his comments naturally annoyed Garfield fans as the feline's one true passion and love in life is lasagna. "Then the long flat noodles and then the little white cheese ends up being cold and there's not enough sauce," Pratt continued, adding, "I'm not a fan." It turns out that "Garfield" advocates aren't fans of Pratt's comments, so they took to social media to roast him. "As a lover of lasagna and Garfield, you should not have got that job I feel sick," shared X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @TonyFraser4.
"y'all had one job to get a voice actor that loves lasagna and hates mondays," wrote @cosmepolitics. Some fans are surprisingly riled up about Pratt's comments, with @TimBuhrs writing, "Shameful Christopher... May your taste buds forever wander in the barren wasteland of non-layered food, where the golden cat's heavenly embrace remains but a distant dream."
Does Chris Pratt really hate lasagna?
Many might be disappointed by the actor's stance on lasagna, but Chris Pratt has confirmed that, like Garfield, he also hates Mondays. Obviously, in the grand scheme of things, Pratt's disinterest in lasagna or Mondays has nothing to do with his performance, but it's quite hilarious to see the internet pile up on him for a simple, honest opinion, including @WyattDuncan who wrote, "don't like how he is stealing roles from actors who actually do like lasagna."
Other fans on social media are a bit taken aback by the reaction to his comments. "Actors are allowed to have differences with the characters they play. I mean, is Pratt actually a lazy fan cat?" asked @voicearchivist.
While the internet is losing its paws over Pratt's comments, it should be noted that the actor has mentioned that he prepared significantly for the role. "I just ate a lot of lasagna and I tried a few different things and I realized that he sounds a lot like Andy from 'Parks and Rec,'" Pratt told ET Online when explaining how he prepared to play Garfield. Is it possible that, in preparing for the role of a lifetime, Pratt simply ate too much lasagna to get into the mindset of the orange feline? Eating too much of a good thing can be overwhelming and diminish the pleasure of the actual food. Perhaps, after eating way too much of that pasta dish in a short amount of time, Pratt's thoughts on the food shifted, potentially leading to a sense of revolt or disgust.
"The Garfield Movie" arrives in theaters on May 24.