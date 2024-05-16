King Charles' Portrait Looks Like A Ghostbusters 2 Villain & Twitter Is Dying

Vigo's contribution to the entire "Ghostbusters" timeline is arguably the worst "Ghostbusters" movie out there, but the villain's scowling portrait remains one of the most recognizable items in the franchise. Despite his relatively small role in the grander lore as opposed to, say, Gozer, the Carpathian is still canon in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and beyond — and the collective headcanon on X is evidently keen to insert King Charles in the mix, as well.

Of course, despite the striking red hues of the monarch's official portrait, Jonathan Yeo didn't set out to pay homage to the famous horror comedy painting. Instead, he told the BBC that he simply tried to create something different, playing with color and symbolism — such as the butterfly near the king's shoulder. "My interest is really in figuring out who someone is and trying to get that on a canvas," the artist described his process.

It's unclear whether King Charles himself is aware of the Vigo the Carpathian memes and if so, what he thinks of them. However, Yeo did note that Queen Camilla approved of the painting, and that the king also gave his seal of approval when he saw the work in progress — at least, kind of. "He was initially mildly surprised by the strong color but otherwise he seemed to be smiling approvingly," Yeo said.