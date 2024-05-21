The One Iron Man Armor That's Too Gross For The MCU

Over the course of Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, he dons numerous Iron Man suits. While these weaponized armors are designed to fit the more grounded, real-world MCU aesthetic, plenty are based on the Iron Man suits of Marvel Comics fame. For instance, his very first suit built from scraps in a cave resembles Iron Man's Model 1 armor from the comics, and his Mark 50 nanotech suit seems heavily inspired by his comic Bleeding Edge armor. Meanwhile, one comic suit is simply too gross to be adapted for the silver screen.

In the pages of "Darkhold: Iron Man" #1, Tony is shown a vision of a potential version of himself by the Darkhold: a book imbued with dark magic that's capable of a range of mystical abilities. The book shows him an iteration where he develops his second Iron Man suit, also known as his Mark II armor, with a terrifying twist. Not only does this version of the suit come with healing capabilities, but it also connects to Tony's brain directly. Perceiving his humanity and biological matter as weakness, the suit's artificial intelligence fuses with Tony's body. His human form is slowly pulled apart, discarded, and replaced with mechanical elements. Once it's done with Tony, the suit turns its attention to the rest of the world.

Thankfully, this version of Tony is merely a vision from a potential timeline. Seeing as this is the case, though, perhaps it could appear in the MCU down the line via a project perfectly suited for one-off, occasionally macabre tales.