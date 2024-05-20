The Last Of Us Got A Huge Honor - That No TV Series Wants

It genuinely seems like the world is entering a second golden age of TV and movie piracy, much to the dismay of executives and creatives who work on such projects. Toward the beginning of May, "Godzilla Minus One" became the most pirated movie in the world, but that doesn't hold a candle to the dubious honor "The Last of Us" has as the most pirated TV show of all of 2023.

Wired shared a report on highly pirated films and TV shows, with "Oppenheimer" winning big as the most pirated movie of 2023. That one is interesting, seeing as it could almost be seen as a companion piece to "Godzilla Minus One," which is set in post-World War II Japan. As for "The Last of Us," exact numbers on how many people pirated it weren't provided; however, the article did mention, "'The Last of Us' amassed 25 percent of the streams and downloads of the 10 most pirated series of 2023 globally."

It's easy to see why people would want to check out the post-apocalyptic Max series by any means necessary. Reviews for "The Last of Us" were unanimously positive, and with a Season 2 in the works, there's an even greater incentive for people to stay up to date. And while there are more streaming services and options for people to watch movies and shows legally, piracy as a whole is on the rise around the world.