What Davy Jones From Pirates Of The Caribbean Looks Like In Real Life

In 2003, Disney took a massive gamble by debuting a film based upon its fan favorite "Pirates of the Caribbean" attraction. The film made waves at the box office, compelling the studio to commission two back-to-back sequels: "Dead Man's Chest" and "At World's End." Released in 2006 and 2007, respectively, the films brought Jack Sparrow face-to-face with his nemesis, Davy Jones, played by British actor Bill Nighy. There are things fans can expect in every "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, with one of the most prominent being creepy bad guys, and Nighy's performance sets the benchmark for future villains. While the two sequels weren't as well received as the original, audiences and critics were gobsmacked by Jones' design and the effort that went into creating the terrifying antagonist.

Based on the mythical tale of Davy Jones' locker, Nighy's villain has a face that looks like an octopus, with dozens of tentacles populating the lower half of his head. It's a ghastly look, one that was praised by critics when the character first debuted. "It's a triumph of special effects that this cephalopod creation is both unnervingly freakish, yet unmistakably Bill Nighy," wrote The Guardian's Steve Rose in 2006.

Bringing the villain to life was no small task, as Nighy performed on set in a motion capture suit. Then, VFX company Industrial Light & Magic did its job, using computer-generated effects to bring the villain to life. To help make Jones' appearance feel truly authentic, ILM created a new suit to effortlessly capture Nighy's performance, which they didn't want to be overshadowed by the character's effects.