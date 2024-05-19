Who Plays Eli David On NCIS And What Happened To The Character?

"NCIS" focuses a great deal of attention on the found-family aspect of the various members of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service coming together to solve cases and support one another through thick and thin. However, their biological family members occasionally factor into plots, and a major force within Ziva David's (Cote de Pablo) life for quite some time was her father, Eli David, portrayed by Michael Nouri.

Eli appeared in seven episodes of "NCIS," and his presence fills in a lot of blanks concerning Ziva's backstory, as he's the director of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency. While Eli tries to manipulate Ziva and his other kids to join him, they all go their separate ways. That doesn't stop him, though, from integrating himself into Ziva's life until his death on "NCIS" Season 10, Episode 11, "Shabbat Shalom."

The character is shot in the midst of a Shabbat dinner, and even though Ziva pursues the assailant, they get away initially. This results in the most heartbreaking Ziva moment on "NCIS" as she cradles the body of her deceased father. They may have had a frosty relationship, but it's clear that based on her reaction, Ziva still cared about him to some extent.