Deadpool & IF Are Connected In One Weird Way - And It Isn't Ryan Reynolds

Contains spoilers for "IF"

The world is waiting to see Ryan Reynolds put on the black and red onesie for "Deadpool & Wolverine," but before that, he turns on the waterworks for audiences in the family friendly film, "IF." Reynolds plays Cal, a mysterious stranger who teams up with the young Elizabeth (Cailey Fleming) to find new homes for imaginary friends, aka IFs. The star power voicing these incredible characters is impressive, but one cast member that might have it easiest is Brad Pitt as the invisible IF Keith. Constantly lying down on the job and being tripped over as a result, Keith doesn't speak in the film but Pitt is listed in the credits, most likely as a gag. What's interesting is that this isn't the first time he's had an out of sight cameo in a Ryan Reynolds film, thanks to his appearance (or lack thereof) in "Deadpool 2."

You might recall that "Deadpool 2" eliminates most of the X-Force, with Vanisher being among the doomed gang of heroes. Invisible for most of his time in the film, it's only after landing on a set of power cables that it's revealed Pitt plays the character. The Oscar winner even got some cash and a drink out of his small role in the blockbuster sequel.