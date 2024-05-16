Deadpool & IF Are Connected In One Weird Way - And It Isn't Ryan Reynolds
Contains spoilers for "IF"
The world is waiting to see Ryan Reynolds put on the black and red onesie for "Deadpool & Wolverine," but before that, he turns on the waterworks for audiences in the family friendly film, "IF." Reynolds plays Cal, a mysterious stranger who teams up with the young Elizabeth (Cailey Fleming) to find new homes for imaginary friends, aka IFs. The star power voicing these incredible characters is impressive, but one cast member that might have it easiest is Brad Pitt as the invisible IF Keith. Constantly lying down on the job and being tripped over as a result, Keith doesn't speak in the film but Pitt is listed in the credits, most likely as a gag. What's interesting is that this isn't the first time he's had an out of sight cameo in a Ryan Reynolds film, thanks to his appearance (or lack thereof) in "Deadpool 2."
You might recall that "Deadpool 2" eliminates most of the X-Force, with Vanisher being among the doomed gang of heroes. Invisible for most of his time in the film, it's only after landing on a set of power cables that it's revealed Pitt plays the character. The Oscar winner even got some cash and a drink out of his small role in the blockbuster sequel.
Brad Pitt got a cup of coffee and a minimum wage salary for Deadpool 2
Speaking to CinemaBlend, "Deadpool 2" writer Rhett Reese discussed Brad Pitt's three-second appearance (one of the Marvel movie cameos you probably missed) and the time it took to put it together. "We shot in about a half an hour," he said. "It was quite a production. It was like a full crew for a half an hour, and Brad agreed to do it for scale, plus a cup of coffee. And then he was really specific about the coffee. He said, 'I want this exact coffee from Starbucks, and, Ryan [Reynolds], I want you to deliver it to me.'"
Besides that impressive demand, Pitt was given minimum pay granted by the union, which at that time was between $933 and $956 for a day's work (via IndieWire). As for the coveted coffee, the actor's request was met by the film's leading man. According to Reese, "We got the coffee, Ryan came in and gave it to him. It was hilarious because he kind of forgotten that he asked for it. It was really funny." As for his off camera cameo in "IF," Pitt is joined by a whole host of familiar voices. Listen out for them when watching the film and look out for how much they hid in latest "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer before that movie arrives in theaters on July 26.