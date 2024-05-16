AI Creates An Amazing X-Men Movie Trailer - But Gets 2 Cast Choices Wrong

The world already has a 2000s X-Men movie — more than one, in fact, considering that Bryan Singer's "X-Men" premiered in 2000 and its two sequels, "X2: X-Men United" and "X-Men: The Last Stand," were released in 2003 and 2006, respectively. However, the decision to focus on black leather and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) also invites fans to imagine what might have been. One interpretation of a very different X-Men film in this era comes courtesy of the AI-created "2000's X-MEN" teaser trailer from YouTube channel stryder HD. The same things often happen in every X-Men movie, and true to form, the trailer reuses some of the concepts and designs from the channel's earlier AI-created live-action 1990s X-Men trailer. It even retains some of the same cast — notably, Christopher Lee as Magneto and Willem Dafoe as Toad.

While most of the actor choices in the clip are intriguing, this AI trailer isn't without its fumbles. Viggo Mortensen would undoubtedly make an excellent superhero, but casting him as the inventor Forge – an Indigenous mutant whose personal history is inseparable from his Cheyenne heritage — would be problematic, to say the least. Likewise, the trailer's leather-clad depiction of Psylocke appears to be the Kwannon version of the character, which would make her Japanese ... and Megan Fox would be a very wrong choice to portray her. While the trailer imagines Benjamin Bratt – an American Indian Movement activist of Quechua descent — as James "Warpath" Proudstar, the Psylocke and Forge picks would probably be more at home on a list of the most disastrous castings ever.