AI Creates An Amazing X-Men Movie Trailer - But Gets 2 Cast Choices Wrong
The world already has a 2000s X-Men movie — more than one, in fact, considering that Bryan Singer's "X-Men" premiered in 2000 and its two sequels, "X2: X-Men United" and "X-Men: The Last Stand," were released in 2003 and 2006, respectively. However, the decision to focus on black leather and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) also invites fans to imagine what might have been. One interpretation of a very different X-Men film in this era comes courtesy of the AI-created "2000's X-MEN" teaser trailer from YouTube channel stryder HD. The same things often happen in every X-Men movie, and true to form, the trailer reuses some of the concepts and designs from the channel's earlier AI-created live-action 1990s X-Men trailer. It even retains some of the same cast — notably, Christopher Lee as Magneto and Willem Dafoe as Toad.
While most of the actor choices in the clip are intriguing, this AI trailer isn't without its fumbles. Viggo Mortensen would undoubtedly make an excellent superhero, but casting him as the inventor Forge – an Indigenous mutant whose personal history is inseparable from his Cheyenne heritage — would be problematic, to say the least. Likewise, the trailer's leather-clad depiction of Psylocke appears to be the Kwannon version of the character, which would make her Japanese ... and Megan Fox would be a very wrong choice to portray her. While the trailer imagines Benjamin Bratt – an American Indian Movement activist of Quechua descent — as James "Warpath" Proudstar, the Psylocke and Forge picks would probably be more at home on a list of the most disastrous castings ever.
The trailer is an all-in of A-listers
The AI trailer teases Xavier's School of Gifted Youngsters as an imposing, museum-like compound with a large glass front and prominent "X" insignia. It also introduces several other locations — including Magneto's hideout and the X-Mansion, which appears to be separate from the school in this setting.
The various mutant heroes and villains running around these impressive environs make for a fascinating group. Leading the pack are superhero franchise veteran Josh Brolin as Wolverine and Jensen Ackles as Cyclops, both clad in colorful costumes that are a far cry from the X-Men trilogy's dark uniforms. Professor X is none other than Star Trek star Leonard Nimoy, and the other X-Men-affiliated characters are a laundry list of major names. The trailer shows Matthew McConaughey as Gambit, Natalie Portman as Rogue, Nicole Kidman as Jean Grey, Jada Pinkett-Smith as Storm, Rami Malek as Nightcrawler, Bruce Campbell as Morph, Ryan Gosling as Angel, Scarlett Johansson as Dazzler, Idris Elba as Bishop, Hayden Christensen as Iceman, Bryan Cranston as Beast, Emma Watson as Kitty Pryde, Christian Bale as Nathan "X-Man" Grey, Gemma Chan as Jubilee, Scott Adkins as Fantomex, Vin Diesel as Colossus, and Ewan McGregor as Cannonball.
Their opponents are no less formidable. The trailer imagines Heath Ledger as Pyro, Tom Hardy as Sabretooth, Jennifer Garner as Mystique, "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson as Juggernaut, Rosamund Pike as Emma Frost, and Jason Isaacs as a truly fearsome-looking Mister Sinister. Several characters from the Deadpool movies also appear. Seann William Scott plays a suspiciously fresh-faced Deadpool, while Ron Perlman plays Cable, Kate Beckinsale is Domino, Michael Jai White is Bedlam, and rounding out the squad is Alan Tudyk as Shatterstar.