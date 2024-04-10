AI Creates A Live-Action '90s X-Men Trailer & Cast - The Results Are Astonishing

Artificial intelligence has a good idea of what the "X-Men" cast would look like if the film was released in the '90s. The first "X-Men" flick hit multiplexes in 2000 and featured a mix of A-list actors and relative newcomers, introducing us to future stars like Hugh Jackman. Made on a budget of $75 million, the debut effort was a gamble, but one that paid off, spawning a billion-dollar franchise. But what if the flick premiered in the '90s and was given a crazy high budget? YouTuber stryder HD has the answer — thanks to AI. The content creator has debuted a high-budget fan concept that shows what everyone's favorite mutants would have looked like if '90s action stars joined the superhero franchise.

Mel Gibson, best known for his "Mad Max" efforts, steps into the shoes of Wolverine. It's an inspired casting choice, and the film probably would have emerged as one of Gibson's best movies. "Gandhi" actor Ben Kingsley replaces Patrick Stewart as the calculated leader Professor X. His best friend/mortal enemy Magneto is played by none other than the late Christopher Lee. Angela Bassett is brought on board as Storm, which is perfect considering the star was originally asked to play the heroine. All the costumes worn by these giants ooze classic '90s X-Men, with the suits classically following the blue and yellow design.

Tom Cruise, Hollywood's last great action star, meanwhile, steps into the shoes of Cyclops. If Cruise had been cast in the "X-Men," the flick would have definitely made a healthy chunk of change.