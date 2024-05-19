Batman's Most Controversial Movie Moment Has Its Own Toy - And It's Perfect

Ben Affleck's turn as Bruce Wayne/Batman ended up being an iconic part for the actor, despite the critical backlash against "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." And now, one of The Dark Knight's most memorable moments is getting turned into a deluxe collectible Hot Toy from Sideshow Collectibles, as a new sixth-scale figure is a stark reminder of one of the notoriously bizarre scenes of the blockbuster.

In the Zack Snyder-directed film, a handful of scenes raised eyebrows from audiences and critics alike. Some of the moments viewers didn't see coming in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" include a version of Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) whose personality was closer to the Joker or Riddler than the comic book iteration of the villain, the brief introductions to The Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Wonder Woman, and perhaps the most controversial scene, where Batman and Superman (Henry Cavill) put aside their differences after a fiery battle leaving the Caped Crusader's armor severely damaged.

When Batman obtains a spear with kryptonite inside, he nearly lunges a killing blow at the Man of Steel. However, Superman calls out that his fellow hero is letting his mother, Martha, die, causing Batman to stop the brawl and see the alien powerhouse differently due to his late adoptive mother sharing the same name.

The new Hot Toy features Batman in his broken armor, as Affleck's Wayne's face can be seen through his partially broken helmet. Of course, the armored Batman comes with a kryptonite spear, as collectors can now bring the "BvS" moment to life with a very accurate figure.