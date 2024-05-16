Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Played An Important Role On NCIS: Los Angeles

"Star Trek" veteran Jonathan Frakes has carved quite a legacy out for himself as an actor since replacing Billy Campbell as William Riker, but as a director he's left an even larger footprint. That reach has expanded into the world of "NCIS," specifically "NCIS: Los Angeles." Frakes directed six episodes of the action-drama over its run, adding to his long resume as a director, with the outings he led for the west-coast "NCIS" spanning eight seasons, and include the memorable Christmas episode "Free Ride" from Season 4.

Frakes' influence over the world of "NCIS: LA" doesn't just stop with his directing chops. He also has an uncredited appearance in an "NCIS: Los Angeles" episode "Disorder" from Season 2, playing a brief role as the nonspeaking Navy Commander Doctor Stanfill; the "Star Trek" actor goes uncredited for his performance, though he did receive credit for directing this installment.

While a six episode directing run might sound particularly impressive, it appears just to be another day on the job for Frakes, who continues to lengthen his impressive resume both behind and in front of the cameras.