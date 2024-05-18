This Star Trek Movie Has The Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score In The Franchise

Rotten Tomatoes is the final film frontier for any movie that wants to get a good reception. For the most part, whether it's because of the captain or the crew they're commanding, the "Star Trek" adventures have been met with favorable receptions from audiences and critics alike. Of all the big-screen entries that have taken to the skies, though, it's J.J. Abrams' initial outing that stands as the highest-rated movie on the review aggregator site.

Beaming in with an impressive 94%, the 2009 film, which sees a new cast take over the Enterprise and makes the Romulans bald, is top of the "Star Trek" movie list. Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus reads, "'Star Trek' reignites a classic franchise with action, humor, a strong story, and brilliant visuals, and will please traditional Trekkies and new fans alike." The praise lines up with the film's box-office receipts, which earned a domestic opening of $75 million, the highest for a "Star Trek" movie.

Unsurprisingly, the film was followed up with two sequels: "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2013, which surpassed it at the worldwide box office, and "Star Trek Beyond" in 2016 (the "Star Trek" film that left Chris Pine with a real black eye), which trailed slightly behind it across the globe. The success ensured that there was still enough energy in the engine room for a fourth entry to go into development, albeit one that has yet to come up on the scanners, including those of Pine himself.