This Star Trek Movie Has The Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score In The Franchise
Rotten Tomatoes is the final film frontier for any movie that wants to get a good reception. For the most part, whether it's because of the captain or the crew they're commanding, the "Star Trek" adventures have been met with favorable receptions from audiences and critics alike. Of all the big-screen entries that have taken to the skies, though, it's J.J. Abrams' initial outing that stands as the highest-rated movie on the review aggregator site.
Beaming in with an impressive 94%, the 2009 film, which sees a new cast take over the Enterprise and makes the Romulans bald, is top of the "Star Trek" movie list. Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus reads, "'Star Trek' reignites a classic franchise with action, humor, a strong story, and brilliant visuals, and will please traditional Trekkies and new fans alike." The praise lines up with the film's box-office receipts, which earned a domestic opening of $75 million, the highest for a "Star Trek" movie.
Unsurprisingly, the film was followed up with two sequels: "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2013, which surpassed it at the worldwide box office, and "Star Trek Beyond" in 2016 (the "Star Trek" film that left Chris Pine with a real black eye), which trailed slightly behind it across the globe. The success ensured that there was still enough energy in the engine room for a fourth entry to go into development, albeit one that has yet to come up on the scanners, including those of Pine himself.
Chris Pine wants back in the captain's chair for Star Trek 4
Ever since the relatively modest success of "Star Trek Beyond," a fourth installment for the crew of the Kelvin timeline has always been on the cards, but developing it has been a mission in itself. For James T. Kirk actor Chris Pine, it's as much of a waiting game as it is for fans. Speaking to Business Insider this month, Pine admitted he did not know the state of "Star Trek 4": "I honestly don't know. There was something in the news of a new writer coming on board. I thought there was already a script, but I guess I was wrong, or they decided to pivot. As it's always been with 'Trek,' I just wait and see."
The new writer in question is Steve Yockey, who was brought on in March and whose credits include penning episodes for "Supernatural" as well as writing "The Flight Attendant." Those credits alone make for an interesting collection of out-there ideas that could make him a good fit in the world of "Star Trek." Just what story details that will include is unknown. For some time, it was rumored that Kirk would travel back in time and find himself on an adventure alongside his own father, who in this era is played by Chris Hemsworth. Seeing the two together on screen would certainly make for a monumental entry in the franchise, but for now, the Enterprise will have to remain docked until anything else develops.