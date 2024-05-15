The Conners: What The Season 6 Finale 'Change' Could Mean For Darlene & Ben

Darlene and Ben have proceeded from an underling-and-boss relationship to a full-on romance and eventually marriage over the seasons. However, when she finally tells him of the pregnancy news in "The Conners" Season 3, Episode 4, things become uncomfortable fast — but not because he's unhappy about the situation. Even though a baby would devastate the pair financially, both Ben and Darlene are pretty elated by the news, which makes it all the more tragic when they find out that the positive pregnancy result was a mistake and there's actually no way they can have children together.

During the events of Season 6, Darlene and Ben have gone through a lot more things, and are even in a slightly better place financially — at least, provided that Ben's decision to use his insurance money windfall to buy Hardware Magazine doesn't prove to be disastrous. At this stage of their lives, giving them a second shot at becoming parents would be a nice callback to their Season 3 arc and perhaps even offer them a genuine chance at a "happily ever after" scenario — as well as insert some extra drama in the show's endgame, given how difficult the pregnancy might turn out to be.

"The Conners" viewers have had interesting theories on how the series will end, but the Season 3 pregnancy arc seems to end so conclusively that bringing it back in the Season 6 finale would be big news for the show's final season. Granted, it might take a real miracle for Darlene and Ben to become parents at this point ... but would "The Conners" fans have any issues with the writing if the show chose to give the couple one?