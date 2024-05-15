The Fugitive 2000s TV Series Is Almost Impossible To Watch Today

Audiences in 1963 were glued to their television screens when "The Fugitive" debuted on ABC. The series follows Dr. Richard Kimble (David Janssen), a man on the run from authorities after being falsely accused of murdering his wife. Three decades later, Harrison Ford would bring the series to the big screen. Ford's take on the source material was a critical and commercial success, reviving interest in the property. In 2000, CBS would issue a remake of the '60s show to capitalize on the franchise's success, but today, it's impossible to watch.

Watching "The Fugitive" 2000 is nothing short of an arduous task, as viewers can't find the series on streaming services or purchase/rent it from digital storefronts like Amazon Prime Video or YouTube. It seems like fans can't even purchase a physical copy of the series from outlets, making "The Fugitive" remake one of the hardest shows to watch.

Most casual fans of "The Fugitive" don't even realize that a short-lived reboot was released. The show features the same premise as the original and film adaptation, this time with Tim Daly in the shoes of Dr. Kimble. The series also features Mykelti Williamson as Lt. Gerard and future "Avatar" star Stephen Lang. Reviews for the reboot were average, with outlets like Variety deeming it a safe revival of the tried-and-tested concept. Ultimately, CBS canceled the series after its first season, ending it on a cliffhanger.

With a pilot costing $7 million, "The Fugitive" 2000 is also one of the most expensive TV show flops in history.