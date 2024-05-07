Young Sheldon Season 7: Episode 10 May Prove The Series' Most Important Character

With "Young Sheldon" set and ready to take its final bow, now's the right time to give plaudits to everyone's favorite matriarch, Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry). During "Community Service and the Key to a Happy Marriage," Mary's the one holding the clan together while Meemaw (Annie Potts of "Ghostbusters" and "Designing Women") tries to make it through community service she must finish off to complete her sentence. Unfortunately for Mary, she's doing it at the church where she's been a secretary for years. When she gives Connie a chance to reorganize the donation room, Mary belatedly learns that Meemaw has pawned her duties off on Sheldon (Iain Armitage) when she arrives home for the day after a long, fruitless march through the refuse.

This finally marks the moment when Mary stands up to her mother after standing aside and letting the indomitable Connie involve the kids in her schemes. She mentions Georgie Jr. (Montana Jordan) getting tangled up in her gambling parlor. The sight of Sheldon sorting through donation piles finally makes Mary tell her mother she's been irresponsible for years, constantly pushing her duties off on others.

This reaches Meemaw, and she finishes the sorting by herself — recognizing what it's doing to her grandson's brain, even though it means she might have to do more community outreach herself. But this isn't the only time Mary has stepped forward to help guide the family toward better days.