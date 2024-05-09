Tom Hardy Isn't Playing Mad Max In Furiosa - So Who Is?

All eyes are on "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," which debuted for certain press members earlier this week. The response to the "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel has been very enthusiastic. While positive receipts are enough to compel viewers to check out George Miller's latest action flick, fans were surprised to learn that "Furiosa" features the return of Tom Hardy's Mad Max. Miller revealed that the movie features a brief Max cameo, though he didn't confirm if Hardy reprises the role. During a group interview for "Furiosa" attended by Screen Rant, Miller cleared the air, stating that Hardy is not in "Furiosa." Instead, Jacob Tomuri, Hardy's stunt double, plays Max.

"It was Jacob Tomuri ... He also did some other stunts. He's a New Zealand stuntman, and he was doing some other stunts on the film, and I thought, 'Who better?'" the director said. Tomuri has been Hardy's stunt double for several years, collaborating with the actor on his Venom movies, "The Revenant," "Legend," and, of course, "Fury Road." Before working on 2015's Mad Max flick, Tomuri got his break in the stunt world by performing in all three Lord of the Rings films.

Based on Miller's initial comments, Max's cameo is probably brief, with the character likely only seen from a distance. It's unclear if Tomuri has a speaking role as Max in "Furiosa."