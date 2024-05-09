Disney & Warner Bros. Discovery's New Team-Up Is Making Twitter Explode

Earlier this week, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they would be bundling their streaming services together. Subscribers will get Disney+, Hulu, and Max for one price, which hasn't been specified as of this writing. The bundle will offer two tiers: ad-supported and ad-free. The collab is set to launch sometime this summer. This is an intriguing prospect, as audiences will have tons of content to choose from and potentially save some money. Despite that, X (formerly known as Twitter) users can't help but point out how this is essentially cable.

"What if ... hear me out ... we get all of the streaming networks on a single service for a flat rate per month? We could call it ... 'cable,'" shared user @emzanotti, hilariously hitting the nail on the head. This is very similar to cable, except audiences only get content from two media giants, as opposed to TV shows and movies from all brands. "Wow what if they all teamed up and you could have access to all channels at a standardized rate," said @Goodtweet_man. Other users are (jokingly?) hoping that the streaming bundle is called "Cable+," poking fun at how almost every other streaming service ends with "+."

While this bundle is making Twitter explode, it shouldn't be ignored that two rival media conglomerates are teaming up to serve viewers. Unlike cable, there's no middle-man here, which means both companies must have done their due diligence to conclude that working together is better than fighting for subscribers. It will be interesting to see if other streamers, like Paramount+, consider this approach in the future.