The Trend Continues As Streaming Numbers Climb, Cable Numbers Drop

The streaming revolution continues to change the way audiences consume entertainment.

For decades, cable remained the primary method of entertainment consumption at home. Over 105 million United States households with a TV subscribed to cable in October 2010, per Forbes. Jump a decade later and 2022 paints a different story, with millions of households calling it quits with their cable company, cutting the cord on their subscription. Why? With an abundance of streaming subscriptions with on-demand films and television shows, consumers are no longer interested in forking over their cash for cable.

Take Comcast for instance. One of the largest telecommunication companies in the United States, Comcast is continuing to see losses on the cable front. Per Fierce Video, the company lost over half a million cable subscribers during the third quarter of 2022, higher than their losses in the first two quarters. This trend will continue as cable remains one of the most unpopular ways to consume television. As cable continues to lose its footing, streaming continues to boom, with services like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video boasting blockbuster exclusives like "Wednesday," "Andor," and "The Rings of Power."

As expected, streaming continues to stand out as the most popular way to consume television at home. While cable is seeing significant drops in viewership, it still has its fans as evidenced by Nielsen's latest data.